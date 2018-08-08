A Federal lawmaker representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has condemned in very strong terms the “illegal and irresponsible” shutting down of the National Assembly complex by the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Lawal Musa Daura, in the early hours on Tuesday.

Oladele described the shutting down of the National Assembly as a failed coup against democracy and a major constitutional infraction.

The pro-democracy activist and international lawyer stated that the action amounted to treasonable felony for which Daura should be promptly tried by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country.

According to Oladele, the DSS was established primarily to gather intelligence within the country and for the protection of senior government officials, particularly the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and state Governors.

He added that it lacks the power and it is in fact criminal for the DSS to take over or seal the National Assembly, which, according to Oladele, is the only institution that is truly representative of Nigerian people and its democracy.

According to him, the National Assembly is an institution and one of the three arms of governments under the presidential system, adding that under the doctrine of separation of power, no one arm of government has the power to encroach upon the constitutional functions of another organ without violating the Constitution.

He said: “The DSS is a creation of an Act of Parliament, not even an organ of government.

“It enjoys its existence at the discretion and pleasure of the National Assembly.

“It is therefore a case of a tail wagging the dog instead of the other way round.”

Speaking further and blaming Daura’s unpatriotic action on his non participation in the pro-democracy struggles which led to the final disengagement of the military dictatorship and the ultimate enthronement of democracy in Nigeria, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, stated that those who fought for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria know the value of democracy and will do everything possible to protect it rather than reminding us of the dark days of military dictatorship in the country.

Oladele praised the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for ordering the immediate sack of Daura, a singular action which he described as forthright and capable of rekindling people’s confidence in our nascent democracy.