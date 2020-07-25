



A member of the House of Representatives, Iduma Igariwey (Afikpo North/Afikpo South), Ebonyi State of the PDP has called for constitutional backing to give legitimacy to the state judiciary and also legislative autonomy.

Igariwey in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja said the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari needed constitutional backing

The lawmaker said though Buhari had recently signed Executive Order 10 to “cure the habit of tampering with the funds of state legislatures and judiciary, it did not go far enough as it was bereft of constitutional flavour”.

The lawmaker said “as it stands, the expenditure meant for the State Houses of Assembly and the State High Courts were issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State”.

He lamented that the states appropriate for the assemblies and judiciary, adding that “this had affected the independence of the state legislature and the judiciary.”





He added assemblies “were often starved of funds and also made to dance to the whims and caprices of governors.”

“Such lacuna had given room for state governors to push back against the noble intentions of Executive Order 10,” he said.

According to him, “the alteration of Section 121(3) sought by the lawmakers is intended to charge any amount standing in the credit of the houses of assembly and the judiciary of a state.”

“This is directly upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation to be paid directly to the heads of the bodies in the states by the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“Such alteration would make the two arms of government at the state level more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bill has passed second reading at the house while the speaker has referred it to the house committee on constitution review.