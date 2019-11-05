<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The deplorable condition of Lagos roads has been brought to the fore when lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the lower chamber of National Assembly, Honourable Ganiyu Johnson, said the climatic change has made it impossible for road construction to commence since road construction cannot be done during rainy season.

Johnson made the remark on Sunday during his monthly empowerment programme tagged, ‘Food For All Project’, when members of his constituency were given cartons of spaghetti, wheat flour, noodles, and other food items.

He maintained that under normal circumstances, the country should be having favourable weather at this time of the season but noted that the global changes in the climate had impeded the plan for road construction and rehabilitation, pointing out that since asphalt would not last when used during the rainy season, even though the Lagos State government was ready to construct and rehabilitate the roads.

He appealed to Lagosians to exercise patience with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, noting that in the next four weeks when the weather would have been favourable, work would commence on Lagos roads in earnest.

The lawmaker who also talked about the 2020 budget currently at NASS said that the two chambers had a joint session for the first time, stating that it all showed how serious they were, maintaining that NASS would meet the deadline. He said that what they wanted to achieve was to ensure that some of the capital projects were done, noting that it would not make sense to release the budget half year into the budget year.