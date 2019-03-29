<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Friday decried the ongoing defecation and bathing on the roads at Apapa area and its environs by articulated vehicle operators.

LAWMA’s Head, Public Affairs, Mr Obinna Onyenali, who lamented the situation in Lagos, said the actions of the truck operators degraded the environment as well as wears out the asphalt on the road.

“The heavy presence of articulated trucks along and in Apapa axis have made the road impassable.

“Truck operators shamelessly bath and defecate on the road openly, thus wearing out the asphalt.

“The roads have also been turned into mechanic workshops where major repairs of heavy trucks are carried out, spilling engine oil and diesel on same road,” he said in a statement.

Onyenali said that something needed to be done urgently to avert the outbreak of epidemy in the area.

He had recently said that the situation had made it difficult for LAWMA vehicles to collect and dispose refuse from the residential areas.

Onyenali said also that LAWMA sweepers could not work efficiently there because of the heavy presence of trucks packed indiscriminately on the roads.

He added that Apapa residents should support LAWMA in its effort to save the area from continuous degradation.

Onyenali said that the residents should also join the authorities in Apapa to take urgent steps to address this critical issue for the sake of the environment.