Bode Fanimo, Consultant on Business Development to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, on Monday said the authority had acquired briquette-making machine to help in converting waste resources in the state into wealth.

Fanimo disclosed that the briquette-making facility, after its inauguration, was handed over to the Lagos State Government by the Ecological Fund Office in Lagos.

According to him, the Authority will make judicious use of the facility to provide solution for agro-forestry waste.

He said: “We are impressed with Ecological Fund Office’s efforts and its steadfastness in promoting environmental sustainability.

“Briquettes are non-polluting, economical, eco-friendly and have high burning efficiency.

“The materials can be used as a substitute for fossil fuels such as coal or firewood and for thermal applications.

“It conserves natural resources and also prevents global warming which has a direct adverse impact on global climate. It will no doubt be beneficial to the community.”

Fanimo said the state government was committed to its new waste management strategy on Circular Economy.

He said this new waste strategy was expected to evoke innovative actions in job creation for youths and waste management investors.

The consultant said that the briquetting facility would be replicated in other parts of the state.

The Managing Director, Pericom Nigeria Limited, Ayo Ojeleye, said its officials would be on ground to train LAWMA engineers and operators on the operations of the briquetting machine.

Pericom was on ground to do practical demonstration of the machine during the inauguration and showed the modus operandi of the machine from the dryer through the conveyor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the facility was built by Pericom Nigeria Limited, an Environmental Engineering Company.