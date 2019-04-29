<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A large number of students from different campuses of the Nigerian Law School (NLS) on Monday began a compulsory four-week court attachment at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual court attachment is part of academic activities after which the Nigerian Bar final examinations will be conducted and successful candidates called to the bar.

The students are usually assigned to courts across states of the federation. They are required to attend court daily and take records of proceedings in handbooks made for the purpose.

They are required to submit the handbooks to their supervisors at the end of the attachment, for rating.

No fewer than 100 students from Lagos, Enugu, Kano, and Abuja campuses of NLS gathered at the the premises of the Federal High Court, Lagos, for the attachment.

The students were assigned to various courtrooms and are expected to answer daily roll call to prove attendance in court.

Some of the students who spoke with NAN expressed delight at the exercise, saying that it would broaden their knowledge.

One of them, Miss Oreoluwa Agunbiade, said that she would devote her time to learning through the exercise.

”Today is the first day; I do not know how the rest of the period will be, but I like the environment and intend to learn a lot and practicalise what I have been taught and also get good grades.

”Essentially, I hope to come out with a first class grade and I hope to broaden my professional network,” she said.

Another student, Mr Francis Enuma, said: ”We have been taught the theorecal aspect; we are here for the practical aspect.”

Miss Osose Inegbenuse told NAN that she was happy to be in a court environment.

”I hope to get at a first class,” she added.

NAN reports that after the four-week court attachment, the students will be expected to proceed on a six-week attachment to law chambers.