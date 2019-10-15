<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Workers of College of Health Sciences, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Lautech), have alleged that the Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, is complicit in the university’s crisis.

The workers, who are mainly indigenes of Osun State, told journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, that the monarch was behind the plot to allegedly take over the university by Oyo State since the institution is on Ogbomosho land.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Soun Palace Not the Seat of LAUTECH Administration’, ‘LAUTECH is not Ogbomoso Property’, ‘Oyo, Osun government come to roundtable discuss progress of LAUTECH’, ‘Governor Oyetola Kindly save us from likely xenophobic attacks at Ogbomoso’, among others, spokesperson of the workers, Fapohunda Olajumoke, said running the university from palace of the monarch was unacceptable to the entire workers of the institution.

While alleging inequality in the system, Olajumoke called on stakeholders in Nigeria to wade in and find lasting solution to the imbroglio.

They called on Osun and Oyo state governments to caution Soun and indigenes of the town against parading themselves as the sole owners of the institution.

The workers at LAUTECH frown at the alleged claims by Oba Oyewumi and the indigenes of the town that LAUTECH administration should be ran from Soun’s palace having known vividly that the institution is jointly owned by both Osun and Oyo states, describing the idea as totally wrong and unacceptable.