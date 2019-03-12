



The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso has suspended student union leaders in the school, over an internal conflict in the union.

According to a statement by Kayode Ogunleye, LAUTECH registrar, the unresolved conflict made the leaders lose their grip over students union affairs.

“The University Management, having noticed the recent unpalatable and ugly situation on campus, which has led to a situation whereby Student Union leaders were attacking one another thus lost control of the leadership of the Union, decided that the Student Union of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, be proscribed with immediate effect,” the statement read.

According to Ogunleye, a caretaker committee has been instituted to ensure a continued relationship between the students and the school’s management.

“To ensure continuity of interaction between students and management of the university, a caretaker committee has been put in place to interface between students and the university management.

“By this release, the leadership of the Student Union should hand over the property of the Student Union and the University in their custody to the Ag Dean of Student Affairs with immediate effect.”

In another statement by the union’s legislative arm, there were allegations that the executive arm of the union publicly endorsed a gubernatorial candidate prior to Saturday elections.

“LAUTECH is not a private enterprise that can endorse any political candidate or party contesting in the state or national politics but it is disheartening that the SUG president in person of Laurel endorsed the Gubernatorial Candidate of PDP when he is supposed to stay neutral being a political office holder, image and Number one student of the school”.

Responding to this allegation in a chat with newsmen, Laurel dismissed the claims as a misconception, saying the allegation lacked concrete evidence.

“They remain allegations and rumours and there is no evidence to back up their claims. There was nothing of such, it was just a misconception,” he said.