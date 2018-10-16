



Following the announcement of hike in tuition fees by the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), students on Tuesday trooped out to protest against the increase.

It was observed that as early as 6:30 a.m, the students locked the institution’s campus gates in Osogbo and Ogbomoso.

The students also set burn fires in front of the campus in Ogbomoso, threatening to occupy the place until the school reversed the fees.

Activities on campus were grounded to a halt while vehicular and human movements were restricted.

The school authority has officially announced increase in school fees with effect from 2018/19 session.

The school is due to resume for the new session on October 29, 2018.

A mail sent to students by the institution on Monday said the new school fees for returning students who are indigenes of Oyo and Osun States is N200,000 while non -indigenes are to pay N250,000.

Before the latest hike, returning students who are indigenes paid N63,500 while non-indigenes paid N72,500.

The present 100 level students paid N120,000 for indigenes and N150,000 for non-indigenes as part of the resolution of the institution after the university strike that lasted for months.