Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, has hinted that the state lawmakers would initiate peaceful parley with their counterpart in Oyo State for peaceful resolution of the crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Lautech), Ogbomosho.

He said this at a plenary held in Osogbo that the university remained the joint property of Osun and Oyo states.

He explained that any view or actions contrary to the law establishing the university would amount to an exercise in futility.

Owoeye stressed that any action by any of the states touching on ownership of the institution without due recourse to the laws establishing it would only tantamount to chasing shadows.

The speaker emphasised the need for non-acrimony over the ownership of the institution by both states as the Supreme Court has laid the issue to rest when it stated that any of the states willing to severe ownership must be ready to fully compensate the other according to the laws that established LAUTECH.

He appealed to the two visitors to the university, the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, and his Oyo state counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, to find a lasting solution to the ownership crisis bedeviling the institution instead of allowing people to play unnecessary politics with the lingering crisis.

He opined that any of the states that desired the sole ownership of the institution should be bold enough to commence the legal process, saying should one of them be able to fully fulfill the conditions laid down by the laws of LAUTECH establishment, the issue might be finally put to rest.

According to him, “Information at the disposal of Osun House of Assembly has it that Osun has always been performing its responsibilities to the institution.

“The university is a joint responsibility of the two states; should Oyo be willing to take the sole ownership, the laws are clear on what it should do.

“The issue of ownership here is not one that can be achieved through the pages of newspapers, Twitter or political blackmail.”