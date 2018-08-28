The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, suspended its two weeks warning strike on Monday.

Recall that the lecturers disrupted the second semester examination of the 2017/2018 session.

The lecturers alleged that the two visitors, Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, have neglected and failed in their respective obligation to the institution.

Also, students called on the chancellor, Bola Tinubu, and the federal government to intervene in the crisis.

However, it was gathered that the two weeks warning strike was suspended at ASUU congress held in Ogbomoso, Osun State, on Monday to allow students finish their ongoing examination .

Efforts to reach the union executives were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report as the contacts of both the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Ade Adejumo, and the university chapter’s secretary, Abegunrin Toyin, were not connecting.

Meanwhile, some students who spoke with newsmen confirmed that they received a mail from the school with an adjusted timetable for their examination.

“We got a mail that we have resumed back. In fact, I have exam tomorrow. We’ve all gotten the notification to return to school for completion of examination,” Alao Iyanuoluwa, a student said.