The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, will meet on Monday to decide on the next line of action as it ended the two weeks warning strike by its members.

Southwest coordinator of the union, Ade Adejumo, disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The strike disrupted the 2017/18 second semester examination of the institution as the teachers continued to protest against non-payment of workers salaries and decayed infrastructure at the university co-owned by Oyo and Osun states.

On Friday, the teachers held a protest march in Osogbo, the capital of Osun from Freedom Park to the state government secretariat.

Students also appealed to the federal government and the Chancellor of the university, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the crisis.

On Wednesday, Mr. Adejumo said the warning strike has ended and the union will meet on Monday to decide on the next line of action.

“The warning strike has ended today and it is our tradition. When we announced the strike, we did that by congress. Today is public holiday. So, the congress will be held on Monday to formally declare the warning strike action closed and the review situation. Then, we will take further decision on the way to go,” he said.

The owner state governments have failed to speak on the current phase of the crisis in the institution.

Several calls and text messages by Premium Times to the special adviser to Osun State Governor on Higher Education, Grace Akinola, did not receive a response.

Also, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Adeniyi Olowofela, refused to comment when contacted.