The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology chapter, on Wednesday issued a ten-day ultimatum (i.e. up till November 15) to the university administration to pay their August, September, and October salaries or face industrial crisis.

The union said it would resort to strike action at the expiration of the ultimatum if the university failed to pay.

The academic staff of the university are being owed eleven months cumulatively.

This was contained in a congress resolution jointly signed by the chairman, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, and Secretary, Dr. Toyin Abegunrin, which was made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The union also threatened to withhold the rain semester results of 2018/2019 academic session until the salaries were paid.

According to the union, LAUTECH academics deserved to be paid their earned salaries without them begging for it.

It was gathered that the university vice chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde, had attributed the non-payment of salaries to non-release of subvention to it by the owner states.

ASUU maintained that the welfare of her members remained paramount in her demands and would do everything at her disposal not to expose her members to undeserved economic hardship.

“The union gives the university administration till Friday, November 15, 2019 to pay the salaries of August, September and October 2019, failure of which will cause the union to hold a congress on Monday, November 18, 2019, where necessary action deemed fit will be taken. That rain semester results of 2018/2019 academic session would not be submitted until the said salaries are paid.”