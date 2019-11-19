<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Monday carried out their threat by declaring total boycott of lectures and academic activities in the institution.

This decision was reached at the Congress of the Union held within the university campus.

It was gathered that the boycott of the classes by the lecturers was due to the nonpayment of their three months salaries.

According to the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) LAUTECH chapter, Dr Biodun Olaniran, the decision was reached after reviewing the situation regarding non-payment of three months salaries.

ASUU had earlier issued ultimatum to the University management to pay their salaries or face strike.

According to the ASUU chairman, apart from boycott of lectures, results of Rain Semester will be withheld while students’ project defense will be put on hold.

“The Congress of ASUU met today Monday (18/11/2019) at 250 LT, Ogbomoso. After a thorough review of the resolution of the congress of Tuesday (05/11/2019), the congress resolved that:

“2018/2019 Rain semester results will not be released, No teaching of any form will be carried out. Final year project defence of 2018/2019 has been put on hold. The action starts immediately. Thank you.

“We demanded for 3 months of August, September and October, 2019. But only August, 2019 was paid. 11 months is in total, but to avert the current crisis we demanded for 3 months,” he said.