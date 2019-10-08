<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Oyo State-based socio-political organisation, the Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has weighed in on the controversy between Oyo and Osun states over the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, saying that the needless drama being orchestrated by the government of Osun State was unhelpful and condemnable.

The OKG, in a statement by its media coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, said that reports coming out of Osun State in recent weeks on the LAUTECH issue show that Osun was bent on running down the school for no just cause.

The statement read: “We are appalled by the unhelpful and condemnable statistics that have been reeled out about LAUTECH by the government of Osun State of late. The target of such unfounded statistics is to bring the school to its knees and bring the future of thousands of its students into jeopardy, a situation akin to the Biblical story of two women fighting over a child.

“Of course, the real mother of the child would not allow harm come the way of the child, though the impostor won’t mind if the child got killed to prove a point. In this case, Oyo State, being the real mother of the baby (LAUTECH), should take firm decisions to save the school from impending crisis.

“In recent weeks, we have heard all manners of half-truths and unfounded stories about payments made to LAUTECH by the co-owners. Osun State, in particular, had released statements to the effect that it has been paying far more than Oyo State in recent years.

“Our findings, however, indicate that Osun State mixed facts with fiction in the statement it released recently. We have since confirmed that the two owner states of LAUTECH have since separately taken ownership of the two Teaching Hospitals. While Oyo had taken control of the Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, Osun had taken ownership of the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

“In effect, whatever Osun State spends on LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo is its responsibility and should not be mentioned as part of expenses meant for LAUTECH as an institution.