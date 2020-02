The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has expelled 45 students for their involvement in examination malpractices.

The list of the affected students was contained in the report of the university’s senate after its sitting of February 20 2020.

The school on Wednesday forwarded the names and details of the affected students to all students via the school’s electronic mail transmission system.

According to the mail, which was made available to newsmen, the senate’s decision was informed by the recommendations of the Examination Malpractices Panel and Student Disciplinary Committee.

The affected students cut across departments including Architecture, Civil Engineering, Medical Lab Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

An analysis of the details, however, showed that only two of the students investigated escaped the hammer. Oyedokun Ridwan Oyeniyi of the department of Agric Engineering was exonerated by the committee while Agboola Oluwakemi Felicia was discharged for want of evidence.

Also, while the 45 students were expelled with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 academic session, five students bagged four semesters suspension and two graduates, Akintunde Olawale and Ibitoye Ahmed, had their certificates withdrawn.

Below is the list of those expelled, suspended or exonerated.

S/NO

NAME

MATRIC NO

DEPARTMENT

SANCTION

1.

Akintunde, Olawale

0907401

CVE

Certificate Withdrawn

2.

Ibitoye, Ahmed

060817

EEE

Certificate Withdrawn

3.

Gbolahan, Afeez

132421

AGE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

4.

ADEJARE, Bayonle Olatunji

103155

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

5.

OREOLUWA, Mark

133656

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

6.

OMOTOSHO, Ibraheem Babalola

163994

STA

Suspension for four (4) Semesters with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

7.

AJEWOLE, Kehinde Kemi

123440

AEC

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

8.

OYEDOKUN, Ridwan Oyeniyi

145783

AGE

Exonerated

9.

OYEBO, Adewale Julius

133580

AEC

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

10.

BANKOLE, Akorede Taoheed

163674

AGE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

11.

OMOTOSO, Ridwan

163349

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

12.

MUIDEEN, AbdulaAfeez Opeyemi

170865

AGE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

13.

ADEBAYO, David Olorunfemi

153126

FSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

14.

YUSUFF, Hassanat Taiwo

160052

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

15.

YUSUF, Ayomide Misturat

162975

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

16.

ABIOLA, Adedamola

160791

AGE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

17.

AGBAJE, Oluwapelumi A.

152203

FSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

18.

AKANMU, Oluwamayowa S.

152788

MEE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

19.

OPAKUNLE, Taiwo Joel

160193

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

20.

ASAFA, Ridwan A

163544

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

21.

ABIOYE, Oluwakemi S.

151927

FSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

22.

OJELABI, Phillip Bayo

163922

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

23.

OLANIYAN, Babatunde Samuel

162203

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session





24.

OGUNLEWE, Abiola Adeleke

163314

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

25.

LAMIDI, Lateef Owolabi

161288

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

26.

AMINULLAHI, Abass Oladimeji

161709

CVE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

27.

OKROKOVIE, Rukevwe Joy

152624

FSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

28.

OKEDIJI, Michael Damilare

162800

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

29.

QUADRI, Muqeet Taiwo

170507

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

30.

OGUNTOLA, Pelumi J

164471

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

31.

ATOYEBI, Sodiq Mayowa

131254

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

32.

SALAKO, Akindeji E.

132672

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

33.

ODENIRAN, Hezekiah O.

164245

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

34.

FEYIJIMI, Stephen Oluwaseun

141967

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

35.

OLUWAFEMI, Gbenga Abayomi

085258

MLS

Suspension for four (4) Semesters with effect from Rain Semester of 2017/2018 Academic Session

36.

BABALOLA, Mufodi Olanrewaju

162221

PAB

Suspension for four (4) Semesters with effect from Rain Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

37.

FADAHUNSI, Eniola Paul

163436

MEE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

38.

AGBOOLA, Oluwakemi Felicia

153091

AEC

Discharged because of want of evidence

39.

ISIAQ, Hammed A

134057

PAM

Suspension for four (4) Semesters with effect from Rain Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

40.

FOWORA, Mojeed Oluwatobilola

162107

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

41.

ADETAYO, Adewale Toyosi

113332

AEC

Suspension for four (4) Semesters with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

42.

OLUWASEUN, Adebowale Phillips

164026

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

43.

OLAYINKA, Oluwatimileyin Kayode

163672

AGE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

44.

OLAORE, Boluwatife Samuel

160473

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

45.

OSHUNKEYE, Oluwatoyosi John

161182

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

46.

LAWAL, Ridwan Adesola

160177

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

47.

YUSUFF, Olamilekan Azeez

160507

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

48.

AJOBO, Ajibola Qudus

160109

CSE

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

49.

ADEYEMI, Adewonuola Julius

162561

SLT

Indefinite Suspension

50.

OBELAWO, Gbolahan Abimbola

133703

ARCH

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

51.

AKANDE, Yusuf O.

131029

ARCH

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

52.

OSO, Olugbenga

130551

ARCH

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

53.

OMOLAYO, Hakeem O.

132635

ARCH

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session

54.

ADESOYE, Opeyemi I.

133603

ARCH

Expulsion with effect from Harmattan Semester of 2018/2019 Academic Session