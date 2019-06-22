<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The European Union has launched two projects with €26 million funding support to assist 52,000 households in Yobe state.

The EU funded projects are aimed at strengthening the recovery and resilience of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups in the state.

It will be implemented by Save the Children and Mercy Corps, a statement by the Information and Communication Coordinator for Save the Children, Kunle Olawoyin, said.

According to the statement, Mercy Corps will handle the Building Resilience in Complex Crisis (BRICC) while Save the Children will strengthen early recovery, improved human development, and social cohesion.

The €14 million BRICC project will be implemented over a 36 month period in Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum, and Yunusari Local Government Areas.

The goal, according to the statement, is to support men, women, and youth to meet their immediate early recovery needs and enhance their social protection outcomes.

Save the Children, on the other hand, is expected to reach over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe with funding support of €12million from the EU over a three year period.

Mr. Kurt Cornelis, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria said: “The European Union has earmarked €26 million through its 11th European Development Fund for the projects in Yobe State.

“Over 52,000 households will directly benefit from two new (EU)-funded projects aimed at strengthening the recovery and resilience of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups in Yobe state.

“The projects will expand and deepen the already extensive EU humanitarian and development assistance to the many victims of violence and displacement in Nigeria’s North East while addressing some of the underlying drivers of violent extremism in Nigeria.

“Proven international implementing partners will execute the projects, over a period of three years.

“Mercy Corps’ Building Resilience in Complex Crisis (BRICC) programme will increase the ability of over 26,000 households in Yobe State to cope with the shocks and stresses of conflict, climate change and complex crisis.

“The €14 million project, to be implemented over a 36 month period will work in Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum, and Yunusari Local Government Areas to support men, women, and youth to meet their immediate early recovery needs and enhance their social protection outcomes.

“At the same time, it will engage with Yobe communities and local leadership to support and revitalise markets and livelihoods, enhance conflict mitigation systems, and create the conditions to facilitate systemic change.

“In this way, the project will strengthen resilience capacities for communities, households and individuals in the long-term, and address the underlying causes of crisis.

“To implement this project, Mercy Corps will leverage its expertise in fostering resilience in complex environments both globally and in Northeast Nigeria, with Cooperazione Internationale (COOPI) and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC)’s strong track record of delivering relief and early recovery programs in Yobe State.

“Save the Children will strengthen early recovery, improved human development, social cohesion and resilience for over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe state.

“The project will do this through enhancing state government capacity to lead, oversee, strengthen and expand its social protection system and delivery of basic services, alongside increased state and community capacity to facilitate reconciliation and social cohesion.

“It will also help vulnerable households and communities in Yobe to become more resilient to recurrent shocks through financial support, and to have diversified livelihoods, through effective support for market recovery, skills development and enhanced state capacity to provide technical assistance. This project is for €12 million over three years.”