The United States of America (USA) has lauded the Sokoto State Government for its commitment towards developing education in the state.

The commendation was made by the Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy Abuja, Mr. David Young, when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu waziri Tambuwal, at the Government House Sokoto, wednesday.

He noted that the state government’s efforts towards providing sound and qualitative education to the citizens of the state was remarkable.

He pointed that the investment made by the present administration in the health and education sectors would go a long way in taking the state to greater heights.

Young said the United States would continue to support the state government in its quest to further improve the quality of education in the state.

On the current security challenges in Nigeria, Young said the United States was sharing intelligence information with the country on how best to address the situation.

The Deputy chief of mission also condoled with the state over the recent bandits’ attack in Tabanni village and death of over 20 people in a canoe mishap in the state.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal, thanked the United States for its commitments in promoting good governance in Nigeria.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment towards the development of education in the state, saying that is why government allocated 27 per cent of its annual budget to the education sector and 16 per cent to the health sector.