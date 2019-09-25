<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Christian Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has lauded the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for abolishing the controversial taxes imposed on churches and mosques by the immediate past administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The governor at the weekend through his Executive Assistant, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe declared that since churches and mosques are not profit making venture, it would be wrong to impose on taxes or levies on them.

Ogedengbe made the statement during the thanksgiving mass to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, held at the Church of Ascension, Bodija, Ibadan.

Reacting to the development, the state chairman of CAN, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, described the action of the governor as ‘seed sowing’ and it’s worthy of emulation by all aspiring to make heaven.