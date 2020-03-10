<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The United States of America has commended the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State over its commitment to revitalise the State’s health sector.

The US government described Osun as one of the few governments in Nigeria that had recorded an unprecedented success in the implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme and reiterated its readiness to partner the state in its efforts to rejuvenate its economy.

This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola reeled out the investment opportunities for partnership across critical sectors of the State, which he described as key growth drivers.

Speaking during a courtesy visit on the governor on Monday, the Consul General of the US Consulate in Lagos, Ms Claire Pierangelo, said the US was committed to strengthening the investment ties between it and Osun.

The US Consul General maintained that the collaboration with the state would go a long way to build a healthy economy for the state and open windows of investment and business opportunities for the US and Osun.

She said: “We are very glad to be here to have the opportunity to talk to you on the activities of the state and to be able to see the areas where we can strengthen cooperation and collaboration.





“In particular, I want to compliment you and your team on the efforts to revitalise the health sector. We are aware that Osun is one of the best states in the implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme. We must congratulate the state on this feat particularly for being the mother for a programme around the country.

“We are here to register our intent to partner the state particularly in the areas of agriculture and school feeding programme and other areas that you feel the need for collaboration.

“We are glad to know that Osun is working hard already to bring investors into the state as this will help to fine-tune our collaboration and cooperation. We are ready to strengthen the partnership ties in the education, tourism, technical and vocational sectors among others”, Pierangelo added.

Responding, Governor Oyetola commended the United States government for its interest in and support for Osun State particularly in the areas of economic growth and development; governance and development; security cooperation among others.