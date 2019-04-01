<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, has decried the lack of accommodation for resident doctors at the hospital, saying it affects service delivery.

Its President, Dr Babatunde Fatai, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, appealed to the state government to address the situation.

“Resident doctors, by the virtue of their works, are supposed to be in the hospital 24 hours every day of the week.

“This means that they are always available to attend to patients’ needs every now and then; that is the standard in teaching hospitals.

“Unfortunately, in LASUTH, there is no accommodation or hostel for resident doctors working, such that most of our colleagues, even when they are not on call will have to stay till late at night before they go home.

“This, definitely, will affect their works, one way or the other,’’ he said.

Fatai said that previous governments had promised to erect a structure that would serve as accommodation or hostel for the resident doctors working at LASUTH.

According to him, the governments have earmarked a particular land for the project, yet lack of funds is stalling the project.

He urged the incoming State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu, to address the issue and make Lagosians happy by providing the required healthcare services necessary at LASUTH.

“Many of our equipment are outdated and need to be changed; there is limit to what the management of LASUTH can do and therefore, need the government to step in to help.

“We expect that the new government will look into the matters arising,’’ he said.

The president also called for training and retraining of resident doctors at the hospital, who according to him, have not been undergoing training for some years.

He said: “Before now, the standard, which is still documented, during the course of our residency training, we are meant to travel outside the country to see how medical practice is done elsewhere.

“It is in the budget every year, but it has not been implemented; we have never had to go out of the country to get exposed to new practice in the medical space.

“Many times, the excuse is lack of funds.

“We expect the new government, knowing quite well that our new incoming first lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, knows the health needs of Lagosians and what it takes to train a doctor.

“We are hopeful things will change,’’ the LASUTH ARD president appealed.