



The special visitation panel constituted to resolve the impasse in the selection of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU) has called for memoranda.

The Visitation Panel, in a Punch advert dated March 30, 2021, called on relevant stakeholders and members of the public to submit their memoranda to enable it review the immediate and remote causes of the deadlock experienced in the VC selection process.

The advert, titled, “Office Of The Special Adviser On Education: Special Visitation Panel To The Lagos State University On The Appointment Of A Vice-Chancellor,” was signed by the Secretary to the Visitation Panel, Funmilayo Olajide.

The advert was, however, silent on the names of the members of the panel.

Amongst other things, the Visitation Panel has the mandate of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to:

“Look at the remote and immediate causes for the impasse into the selection process and procedure for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor for the university;

“Review, in the public interest, the relevance or otherwise of the deluge of petitions against 1st and 2nd processes for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor to the university;

“Examine if the extant laws of the university and other relevant guidelines were followed in the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor;





“Review and advise on all other relevant matters in respect of the process adopted so far for the appointment of the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor for LASU; and

“Make other recommendations for the smooth running of the university.”

The Visitation Panel, therefore, invited relevant stakeholders and members of the public to submit their memoranda in soft copies and 10 hard copies with names and contact addresses.

The hard copies of the memoranda are expected to be addressed and submitted to, “The Secretary, Special Visitation Panel To LASU 2021, Office Of The Special Adviser On Education, 3rd Floor, Ministry Of Education, Block 5, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.”

The soft copies of the memoranda are also expected to be submitted to [email protected]

Both versions of memoranda are expected to be submitted before April 16, 2021.

The Senate of the Lagos State University had appointed Oyedamola Oke as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Oke was appointed to succeed Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, whose five-year tenure ended on January 11, 2021.

Following the expiration of the tenure of Fagbohun, two different processes to select a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the institution proved unsuccessful as controversies trailed the qualification of the candidates in both selection processes, thus, resulting in the cancellation of both processes.