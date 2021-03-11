



The University of Ibadan (UI), Lagos State University (LASU), and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have ranked among the top 800 universities in the world, according to the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Ranking.

According to the ranking, UI, LASU, and UNILAG emerged as first, second, and third, respectively in Nigeria.

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was ranked fourth, followed by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which came fifth; while the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), emerged sixth in Nigeria.





UI ranked within 401-500th bracket; LASU, 501–600th; and UNILAG 601–800th.

Covenant University ranked within 801–1000th, while the UNN and OAU were placed 1001+.

The University of Oxford tops the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, while mainland China’s Tsinghua University becomes the first Asian university to break into the top 20 under the current methodology (launched in 2011).

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions.