



The students of the Lagos State University, LASU, have rejected the reduction approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on their tuition fee.

They demand that the fees it totally reversed to the old rate.

Previously, governor Sanwo-Olu approved that the school fees be reduced from 67,000 to 57,000. A N10,000 reduction per session payable by new intakes from 2020/21 session.

LASU students in a statement released on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the Student Union Government, Adams Zaenab Olawumi, said what the students wanted was a reversal to the old rate of N25,000.





“Following the reduction in the increased school fees, the Union would like to use this medium to appreciate the University Management and Lagos State Government for the swift and considerate response our agitation has received. Undoubtedly, education is the bedrock of any developed society remains core for a better Lagos, the statement read.

“In line with the news of reduction of the increased school fees circulating the media, the Union would like to reiterate that our stance remains TOTAL REVERSAL of the school fees. The Union would continue to negotiate with the University Management and State Government for a downward review of the reduced school fees to the initial amount of #25,300 (twenty-five thousand, three hundred nairas only).

LASU hiked school fees by over 500 percent during the administration of Babatunde Fashola in 2014 and was followed by series of protests and condemnation.