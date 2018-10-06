



The Lagos State University (LASU) has dismissed the appointment of three senior lecturers for sexual harassment of female students in their departments.

The decision to sack the three lecturers was taken by LASU Governing Council after its meeting held, on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the main campus Ojo.

It was gathered that two other senior lecturers escaped being sacked as one was issued a warning and the other was advised against committing same offence.

The council acted on the recommendations of the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee which investigated the allegations against the five lecturers.

The Sonny Ajose-led council Senate committee had in their reports found the three senior lecturers guilty of sexual harassment and thus recommended their dismissal from LASU.

It was gathered that the two other lecturers whose offences were not disclosed by a source, escaped sack as council directed the university management to issue him warning letter and the fifth lecturers got advisory letter.

The three lecturers dismissed from the services of LASU for sexual harassment were Dr. Sunkanmi Odubunmi, an Associate Professor in Department of Economics, Dr. Isiaka Ogunwande, also an Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry and Dr. Emmanuel Gbeleyi, a lecturer of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja.

Dr. Odubunmi, was arrested by LASU security operatives with the help of a nongovernmental organisation. His arrest took place three days to his professorial interview.

Odubunmi was said to have invited a female student to his office, on Saturday, to rewrite an examination, locked the door and began to romance her before the bubble burst.

Unknown to Dr. Odubunmi, the female student was fitted with secret camera and was monitored by the non-governmental organisation and LASU security operatives in another office close to his.

The same allegation applied to Dr. Ogunwande. For Dr. Gbeleyi, he was alleged to have injected female students, sedated them in the laboratory before having sexual intercourse with them.

The acting Coordinator, Center for Information Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr. Adeola Adekoyam confirmed that the Governing Council has approved the dismissal of the three lecturers at its meeting on Thursday.

Adekoya, who could not give details of the decisions by the Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo-led Governing Council, told newsmen that his department was expecting the decision extract of the meeting.

His words: “Yes, the governing Council took the decision on Thursday. The council division is yet to furnish my office with details. I don’t have an idea whether it is sack, dismissal or termination of appointment.”

On the three ASUU LASU exco case, Adekoya said the case is still on-going, adding “it is not a case they (committee) have to hurry about. May be in the next quarter, council will meet on their case”.