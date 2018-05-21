Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), on Monday reaffirmed that his administration would continue to be fair, transparent and accountable to members of the university community.

Fagbohun said this at the Coconut breaking festival for the 22nd Convocation ceremony scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

“You may not get all that you want from the management but do not resort to destroying the system.

“It is natural to face challenges or step on toes but amidst our differences, do not allow yourself to be recruited as an agent of destruction,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor lauded the LASU Alumni Association for its presence and support towards rebranding the institution.

Fagbohun said for a university to succeed, the Alumni must be very strong and determined to move it forward.

He hailed the university security personnel for their effort and determination to ensure that peace endures in LASU.

According to him, members of the university deserve accolades because they have all taken a decision to make LASU the best institution in the world.

In his remarks, Retired Maj. Gen. Cecil Esekaigbe, President, LASU Alumni Association, said the time of crisis has given way for a time of productivity at the institution.

Esekaigbe said that gone were the days when LASU was synonymous with notorious activities and its certificates were pushed aside or unrecognised by many organisations.

He appreciated the Vice Chancellor for rebranding the institution and giving it a new name.

“The testimony can be attested to with the rating of LASU as the Best State University by the National Universities Commission ( NUC ) among other achievements,” he said.

Esekaigbe explained that the coconut breaking festival was usually celebrated during the university convocation, to mark the end of a session and usher in a new one.

He said the festival symbolises peace, unity and development that would open a new chapter of tranquility in LASU.

“The significance of the occasion is embedded in the mystery of how water gets into the coconut,” he said.

The General, however, urged staff and students of the university to embrace constructive engagement for continued peace and development at LASU.