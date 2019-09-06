<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Friday matriculated 70 pioneer students for its newly introduced online Open And Distance Learning and Research Institute (ODLRI) programme.

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor, said 107 people applied for the programme, adding that 98 of them were offered provisional admission while 70 accepted the offer.

Fagbohun, represented by Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), said more than half of the matriculated students had fully paid their tuition for the online programme.

“This is the first in the series of the programme and a lot is expected from you as the pioneer students.

“We depend on you to tell the public what LASU can do both online and in lecture halls,” the vice-chancellor said.

Fagbohun further said that the requirements and processes of admission for the ODLRI was the same as the ones set for regular students.

He, however, said that the only difference was that the out-station students would receive their lectures online.

According to him, adequate training has been given to the lecturers who would run the programme and tutor the students.

He therefore, advised the students to work hard to succeed in their academics by being proficient with the use of the computer and online digital facilities.

Prof. Sena Bakre, Director, LASU ODLRI, expressed satisfaction with the bold step taken by the institution to kick-start the online academic programme.

Bakre said the university was starting the programme with Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Business Administration and would introduce more courses in the next session.

She said LASU ODLRI programme was different from those run by other institutions because it also included compulsory Research endavours.

According to her, the 118,000 tuition charged for the programme was quite affordable compared to what obtained in other universities offering similar programmes.

On his part, Dr Femi Obayori, Dean, Students Affairs, said the students must display impeccable code expected of their mates undergoing regular programmes on campus, adding that ODLRI students were compelled to adhere to the university’s rules and regulations.