The Lagos State University, Ojo, has launched an e-Help Desk to process requests from its internal and external publics online to improve service delivery.

The Dean of the Faculty of Science in the university, Prof. Benjamin Aribisala, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos that 20 workers, drawn from various units in the institution had been trained to man the desk.

Aribisala said the people were trained to use the LASU e-Help Desk software, which was developed by the faculty of science as part of its research effort to serve the university’s stakeholders better.

He said: “LASU is the only university in Nigeria with the e-Help Desk software which is developed by our faculty of science.

“The university is moving forward in the area of information because we have clients all over Nigeria and around the world.

“Our clients at one time or the other desire to make request or get information online for one thing or the other.

“But because there are no representatives on ground to oblige them, they have to take the stress, risk and expenses of travelling down to get the information even from abroad.

“With the e-Help Desk, our representatives would be available online, 24 hours and would attend to the requests as sent on our various designated website.’’

Aribisala said the idea behind the innovation was to also ensure that the publics were dealing with the right resource persons of the university, so as to eradicate cases of fraudsters.

He said: “Many are victims of fraudsters, especially in the area of admission, due to the problem of impostors.

“With this desk, the public will be sure of dealing with the right university representative, who will also advice and direct them appropriately on their request.”

The dean said the software was human-friendly and could be accessed on smart phones, laptops or desktops by the staff for their convenience at any time or place.

He said the response time to resolve issues sent in by a client, would be within 24 hours.

According to him, in case of human oversight, the administrator of the software has already programmed a 48 hours escalation level to move a complaint, which is unaddressed, to an immediate superior boss.

Aribasala said: “If the immediate boss also does not resolve the complaint within 24 hours, the request automatically drops on the link of the registrar or vice-chancellor within another 48 hours to be addressed.

“The software administrator has capability to monitor how many requests come in and how many are treated or untreated accordingly.”