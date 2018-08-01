The Lagos State University says it will host a Former United Kingdom Foreign Minister, Baroness Lynda Chalker, on August 15.

LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, revealed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Fagbohun said the former UK minister would feature in: “An Afternoon with Baroness Lynda Chalker.”

Fagbohun said Chalker, an outstanding political and business leader, would deliver a lecture themed: “Africa in a Competitive World, Development and Business.”

He added: “Not only is Baroness Chalker is a highly respected voice in global politics and business, she has also traversed the public and private sectors in Europe.

“Her uncommon knowledge of Africa will also benefit all relevant stakeholders.

“An individual of such quality and international standing can make telling contributions in our efforts as a community for better society.”

Fagbohun said the August event was in fulfillment of the university’s mandate to have constant and robust public engagements for the mutual benefit of the university and the larger society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chalker was for over four years Member of the UK Parliament and served as minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major administrations.

A Life Peer of the UK since 1992, Chalker is at present the Chairperson, Africa Matters Limited, a consulting firm that specialises in Africa matters.