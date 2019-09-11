<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) will meet on Thursday, September 12, to decide the fate of three executives of the LASU branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the alleged theft of confidential documents.

The Council will deliberate on the report of the Sunny Ajose led panel which investigated the allegations against the Union executives.

Unconfirmed reports making the rounds on campus say that the panel had recommended the sack of the three Union officials, and that the Governing Council, headed by Prof Adebayo Ninolowo, may ratify its recommendations.

The Union officials facing the sack are Dr Anthony Dasu, Secretary, ASUU LASU; Associate Professor Kemi Abodunrin-Shonibare, Treasurer of the Union; and Dr Adeola Oyekan, Assistant Secretary, ASUU LASU.

The Sunny Ajose panel had in the past recommended the sack of ASUU LASU Chairman Dr Isaac Oyewunmi and his Vice Chairman, Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu. The Council had met and approved their sack, a decision that sent ripples across the university community.

Daily Sun has learnt that the three indicted Union executives did not appear before the Sunny Ajose led Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee based on legal advice.

A senior LASU official confirmed to newsmen that the Council will meet on Thursday and, being their last sitting, will deliberate on the recommendations of the panel.

”I am certain that if they deliberate on the report, it may follow the same pattern of how the Council handled the sack of the ASUU LASU Chairman and Vice-chairman in 2017. The chairman of the panel will be called to read their report without members having copies and decision is taken,” the source told newsmen.

”You recall that in 2017, the Governing Council members did not have copies of the report. Sunny Ajose just presented it on the screening board and pronto, a decision was taken to sack 17 staff, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman of ASUU LASU,” the source continued.

”There are insinuations on campus that, this being their last meeting before their tenure expires in one week, the Governing Council is seen to be in a hurry to dispense with the remaining ASUU LASU officials.”

The acting Head, Centre for Information, Press, and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr Ademola Adekoya, confirmed that the committee had submitted its report and that the Governing Council will meet on Thursday.

Adekoya could not say if the report is slated for consideration at the meeting, adding that ”if it is slated for discussion, they will do so, that is if it part of the agenda for deliberation.”

The LASU spokesman said that he was not aware of any sack rumour, advising ”let us allow the Governing Council to deliberate and take a decision on the report first.”