



Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has emerged the second position on the “Time Higher Education 2021 Emerging Economies University Ranking”.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations of LASU said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2020, LASU was ranked among the best three Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking.

According to the statement, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, received the news of the university’s new rating on Tuesday.

Oke congratulated the staff and members of the university community on the feat.





“The new status of the university is heart-warming and a further attestation to her quality teaching, research exploits and robust service delivery.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor applauds the invaluable and immeasurable contributions of all stakeholders including; the Lagos State Government, members of staff and our world-class students towards the newest ranking of the institution.

“Without the unwavering support and commitment of all stakeholders to the LASU project, the feat would have been unattainable,’’ the statement read.

Oke urged staff and students to be steadfast, continue to keep faith, work and walk with the university management.

“It is our desire to claim the university’s pride of place among the comity of universities, not only in Nigeria but the world at large,’’ he was quoted as saying.