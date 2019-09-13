<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Thursday dismissed three executive members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of the university.

They include: Kemi Abodunrin-Shonibare, Union Treasurer and an associate professor, Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Anthony Dansu, Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education; and Adeolu Oyekan, Lecturer 1, Department of Philosophy. The last two were secretary and assistant secretary respectively.

They trio were probed for allegedly violating the university’s law against unauthorised possession and use of official documents.

Two other lecturers — Kehinde Coker, Lecturer 1, Department of Religions; and Olusegun Henry, Lecturer 1, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Medicine — were also dismissed.

Rumours of their imminent sack filtered on Monday, following the submission of the university’s Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee, which recommended their sack.

It was learnt that the union’s financial secretary, Hamzat Edu, a lecturer 1 at the Department of Islamic and International Law, was warned.

Thursday’s Council meeting dragged till nightfall, with almost the entire campus deserted when the lecturers’ sack was finally ratified.

In October 2017, LASU’s Governing Council dismissed the chairman and vice chairman of the union — Dr Isaac Akinloye Oyewunmi and Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, alongside 14 others.

The university’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Ademola Adekoya, confirmed the sack.

He said: “They (lecturers) have been dismissed. However, I can only say a little for now because I’m yet to receive the decision extracts. The (Council) meeting dragged till nightfall. So, very little could be done.”