The was palpable fear in and around the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT-TH), Parklane, Enugu on Wednesday, following the outbreak of Lassa Fever, which killed a patient in the hospital.

It was gathered that the index case died on Tuesday in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the sample sent out for investigation returned positive.





The executives of the local chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) met with the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and discussed ways of containing the issue.

The state government said measures were on to ensure that it did not escalate.