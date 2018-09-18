Two health workers at the General Hospital, Umuolo in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have been placed under surveillance by officials of the Ministry of Health, for suspected case of Lassa fever.

The health workers had complained of fever, after their contacts with a 75-year-old woman who recently died of the disease.

Chairman of the Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (DSPHDA), Mrs. Isioma Okobah, who confirmed the development in Asaba, on Monday, said blood samples of the two health workers have been sent for laboratory analysis at Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.

Okobah stated that contact tracing was done at the Umuolo General Hospital, where the dead victim was first admitted, and also, at the Kwale Central Hospital, where the victim was referred to, adding that the contact tracing which is still on going was also carried out at FMC where the victim’s blood sample was extracted for testing.

She urged residents in the state not to panic as the situation is under control.