<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government on Monday said it has embarked on massive sensitization of the public against Lassa Fever as Nigeria confirms 195 cases and 29 deaths in the 11 states of the federation.

Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the Minister of Environment, at World Press Conference in Abuja, said the measures were to avert further outbreak and spread of the epidemic in many states of the federation.

According to him, the latest report from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, released January 25, indicates that 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths in the 11 states of the federation.

He cited the affected states as follows: Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Delta, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Ogun, Abia, Kano, and Enugu, adding that out of the conformed casualties, 89 percent are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi.

Explaining further, the Minister maintained that before the recent epidemic, the ministry has taken proactive measures to improve the overall general sanitation and hygiene situation in the country.





“In 2019, sanitation desk was established in 36 states to coordinate the programme and related activities; liaise with local government environment departments and report back to the ministry.”

Abubakar, therefore, said, “we are responding to the increasing number of Lassa fever cases across the country, by sensitising the public on preventive and control measures to avert further outbreak and spread.”

He added, in 2019, they worked with World Health Organisation and NCDC, to carry out environmental sanitation response activities in Edo and Ondo states by distributing equipment and chemicals.

“Lassa fever virus is transmitted by rodents, which can be found in our environment including homes, motor parks, offices and even places of worship. This contributes to the risk of spread in Nigeria,” he stressed.