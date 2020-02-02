<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In its bid to contain the spread of Lassa Fever into the state, the Ekiti state government has dedicated the Oba Adejuyigbe General hospital as quarantine centre.

The centre is to serve as quarantine place for any confirmed case of the global scourge in Ekiti.

The commissioner for Health and human services in Ekiti State Dr (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade Kolade who hinted this in Ado Ekiti said no case of the disease has been reported or recorded in Ekiti, inspire that two neighbouring states of Ondo and Kogi have recorded cases

Dr. Yaya Kolade-Kolade noted that all primary health facilities, Specialist and general hospitals , university Teaching Hospital as well as the Federal Teaching Hospital across the state have been sensitized and adequately prepared on the issue of Lassa Fever.

“We are doing a lot of sensitisation and education for food handlers, store keepers, and all residents on Radio, Television and in all our health facilities across the state”. She stated.





The commissioner disclosed that Lassa Fever which she noted was contagious could be contacted through rat or contact from someone who has been infected.

“The transmission could be through rats which are the vectors carrying it or through infected human”. She said.

Dr. Yaya-Kolade appealed to Ekiti residents to make personal hygiene their lifestyle adding that they should engage in consistence and regular hand washing, cover their food stuff especially garri properly and refrain from bush burning.

“Cover your garri very well, ensure that the production process is done hygienically, clean your environment to avoid breeding of rats, be cautious of contact with corps you don’t know its cause”, The commissioner cautioned

Earlier in his contributions, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on public health, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, disclosed that the incubation period for Lassa fever was between 2 to 21-days and that any suspect should be screened adequately.

Dr. Ogunsakin noted that the symptoms of Lassa Fever include high temperature, headache, vomiting, and hitching of the body.