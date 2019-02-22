



The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the death toll from Lassa fever has risen to 69 as the disease claimed 10 more people in Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi and Plateau states.

The centre also confirmed 37 new cases of the disease in Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Gombe, Rivers and Kebbi states

The centre said in its weekly report on Wednesday that from January 1, 2019 to February 10, 2019, a total of 947 suspected cases had been reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, out of which 324 cases were confirmed to be positive. It added that 69 deaths had so far been recorded, bringing fatality ratio to 21.3 percent.

The NCDC report stated; “Twenty states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 54 LGAs. The states are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and the FCT.

“Three new health care workers were affected in Benue, Bauchi and Rivers states and so far, a total of 12 health care workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Bauchi and Benue states with one death recorded in Enugu state.”

The NCDC also said 91 patients were being treated at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital treatment Centre, Federal Medical Centre Owo, Federal Teaching Hospital Abakiliki and other treatment centres in Bauchi and Plateau states.

It added that out of the 3746 contacts already identified from 18 states, 2658, representing 72 percent were being attended to, while 1045, representing 27.9 percent.

“Multi-sectoral, One-Health National Rapid Response Teams from the NCDC, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Federal Ministry of Environment are currently deployed in Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Plateau and Bauchi states to support the response,” the statement further said.