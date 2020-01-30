<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A housewife, whose name could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, has been confirmed to be infected with Lassa virus in Osun State.

It was learnt that she reported herself at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

After reporting herself at the hospital, newsmen reports that the patient was immediately moved to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for further observation and treatment.





During interrogation, the patient said one of her children is currently receiving treatment for a disease she did not know.

Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Ayodele Adeyemo, confirmed the case to newsmen.

Giving further details about the incident, Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, explained that the patient was not resident in the state.

He said she was moved to the holding center at Federal Medical Centre, Owo for further examination and treatment.