



Oluremi Olaleye, Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, on Saturday charged students of the institution to abide by its dress code and other rules and regulations in their best interest.

Olaleye, the 11th Rector of LASPOTECH, gave the charge at the matriculation ceremony of the various schools of part-time studies of the institutions

More than 2,000 students were formally admitted into part-time studies in the institution, at the event.

”It is important to inform you that the institution is guided by rules and regulations; as students, it is in your best interest to obey the rules and be guided by the regulations.

“The polytechnic has a dress code which applies to all students, I urge all students to dress decently because you are addressed the way you dress.

“I need to inform you that LASPOTECH is running with a vision to be a polytechnic of excellence offering world-class educational services.





” To actualise this laudable dream, the entire polytechnic workforce as well as the students must key into the shared value of professionalism, excellence, commitment, dedication and so on,” he said.

The rector said that the polytechnic prioritised staff and students’ welfare, academic excellence and entrepreneurship skill acquisition.

“Students’ academic welfare is our primary concern.

” We must ensure that the environment is conducive for you to learn and come out in flying colours,” Mr Olaleye said.

The rector implored the fresh students to see their admission into this institution as a rare opportunity to prepare them for greater heights.

”LASPOTECH takes the conduct of examinations seriously, I encourage you to carefully read all regulations guiding the conduct of examinations and shun malpractices.

“As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing our best to prevent the spread by providing necessary equipment,” he added.