The Lagos State Government says it has an agreement with religious bodies on the registration of all churches and mosques in the state.

A communique issued at the end of a meeting between the state government and the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council on Tuesday in Ikeja, and read by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, stated that the purpose of the registration was not to tax religious organisations.

Akinbile-Yussuf explained that the meeting agreed to have a database of all religious bodies in the state for ease of reference and communication purposes.

She added that the Ministry of Home Affairs would collaborate with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA to eradicate noise pollution emanating from places of worship in the state.

The commissioner said the meeting agreed that all religious bodies in the state would support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to aid rapid and even development in the state.

“The meeting agreed that religious bodies will help government in community policing by monitoring, preaching, lecturing and praying against criminal acts in the state.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will embark on training and re-training of religious leaders in order to provide development and inclusive governance in the state,” she said.

The commissioner also charged religious leaders to come up with solutions that would help tackle the menace of hoodlums.