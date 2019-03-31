<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Government at the weekend confirmed the shutting down of HJ CLAIROOWEN medical centre where 15-month-old Taye died during blood transfusion.

Taye, a twin girl, was referred to the clinic by a paediatrician at Igando General Hospital Dr. Joy last Sunday evening in curious circumstances shortly after her mother, Taiwo, rushed her to the public hospital for medical attention.

The child’s parents alleged that Dr. Joy had stated she was in need of blood and Oxygen immediately she saw them at the General Hospital, adding that there was no bed space and so, she would refer them to HJ CLAIROOWEN, which turned out to be her private clinic.

Aside the controversy surrounding the referral, allegations that blood was infused in the baby without screening and negligence against Dr. Joy and her clinic; the child’s father, Adeola Adetunji, had also alleged that they were made to bury Taye on doctor’s recommendation without an autopsy.

Although newsmen had reported the closure of the private clinic as hinted by sources, Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Health Mrs. Adeola Salako confirmed the news in a rejoinder on Friday night.

“For the purpose of clarity, it is important to mention that safety of lives and the wellbeing of citizens is of utmost importance to the Lagos State Government and as such the avoidable death of the 15-month-old baby, Taiwo Adetunji is regrettable. We commiserate with the bereaved family and pray that God will comfort and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Since the report of the unfortunate incidence, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris has ordered investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the child as well as allegations of patients poaching by doctors from general hospitals to their private clinics.

“It is also worthy to note that the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has shut the private hospital – HJ Clairoowen Medical Centre and Maternity where the child died and investigations are on-going on the operations of the facility whose documents showed that it has not been registered with HEFAMAA or certified for the purpose of health care delivery.

“The ministry will make known its findings in due course and mete out appropriate sanctions to anyone found culpable in the unfortunate incident. We would like to assure citizens of our resolve to continuously address the issue of patient poaching and ensure that residents have unfettered access to quality health care service without exploitation.

“As a government, the wellbeing of citizens is of utmost importance to us and this is the main thrust of our social contract with the people. The Lagos State Government is a responsible and responsive government and we will not rest on our oars to ensure that justice, in this case, is served without let or hindrances.

“In this regard, we advise members of the public not to patronize any health facility not bearing the HEFAMAA logo and to channel complaints and petitions in respect of unprofessional conducts by health care providers or health facilities to the HEFAMAA Office, Room 514 Ministry of Health, Alausa, Ikeja.

“We wish to also note that it is against the norm and highly unethical for General Hospitals or any government health facilities to refer patients or cases to private health facilities. General public are therefore to take note of this and report any health worker or government facility who indulge in this unprofessional act,” she stated.