<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dolapo Ayokunle Fasawe, a public health practitioner, has been appointed the new head of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

In a release by Bola Ajao, the PRO of the agency, the appointment of Fasawe as the new head of the agency was remarkable in its history being the first female that would be heading it since its establishment 23 years ago.

Prior to her appointment as the 6th general manager of the agency, Fasawe was the Director, Special Projects with the Lagos State Ministry of Health. The appointment took effect from Monday August 19, 2019. She succeeds Engineer Antonio Ayodele as the new head of LASEPA.

Fasawe received her MBBS Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, graduating with honours in 1999. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the Lagos State University College of Medicine in 2008 and a diploma in International Health consultancy from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in 2011.

Ajao remarked that she had played a pivotal role in engaging state governments and non-governmental organisations towards improving healthcare delivery, innovations and initiatives across Nigeria.