The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered a fallen truck with an unknown registration number from under the bridge, inward Ijora, it was learnt.

The truck conveying a 20ft container loaded with plywood was involved in a lone accident when it fell sideways.

The accident which occurred as a result of mechanical fault resulted in the obstruction of free flow of vehicular movement before the truck was recovered by the Agency by a heavy-duty crane, which evacuated the containerised truck off the road, freeing up the traffic congestion.

Though no lives were lost nor any injuries sustained at the scene of incident and recovery, the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, speaking on the incident, advised that drivers apply extreme caution when driving, and that truck owners should ensure that their trucks are in top condition before putting them on Lagos roads to avoid road traffic crashes and fallen consignments.

LASEMA, LASTMA, Nigeria Police and FRSC officers were the responding authorities at the scene of accident.