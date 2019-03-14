



Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has debunked claims that over 100 pupils were trapped in the collapsed building on No. 63 Massey Street, Ita Faaji area of Lagos Island.

General Manager, LASEMA, Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, speaking at the site of the collapsed building on Thursday morning, said, “I have seen the picture of the building before it collapsed and I can confirm to you that the floor that housed the school cannot accommodate up to 100 pupils.”

Tiamiyu, however, didn’t give the figure of pupils in the school.

He said, “only the school administrator can tell us the number of pupils in the school, but the proprietor is also at the hospital receiving treatment and we can’t confirm that now.”