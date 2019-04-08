<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A major landslide has destroyed 10 houses in Odi community, Kolokuma-Opokuma Area Council of Bayelsa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident which occurred near the bank of the River Nun, on Sunday, caused panic in the community.

Mr James Dounana, a resident in Odi attributed the landslide to marine erosion, saying it might have been triggered by indiscriminate sand dredging from the River.

“It was God’s doing that the incident happened during the day and not night.

“It is one of the many challenges faced by riverine communities. It started at about 7: 00 a.m. as earth tremor; and two hours later, the ground gave way causing the houses to collapse.

“Thank God no life was lost,’’ Dounana said.

Mr Tonye Isenah,the Chief Whip of Bayelsa State House of Assembly and member-elect for Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency I, and an indigene of Odi, visited the affected community on Monday.

Isenah expressed concern over the level of destruction caused by the river erosion.

He called on the relevant authorities to come to the aid of the victims.