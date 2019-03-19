



Eight people have been reportedly killed by landmines in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

Sources say the victims drove over the land mines around Warabe village barely fifteen kilometers away from Gwoza local government headquarters.

The vehicle, part of a civilian convoy under military escort, veered off the road in an attempt to overtake another vehicle when it hit the device.

Military and civilian militia sources blamed Boko Haram jihadists for planting the mine, underlying the persistent threat to civilians in the remote region.

“The vehicle exploded and all the eight people inside were killed,” said a military officer who talked to AFP.

“Seven more people from the other vehicle were injured from the explosion.”

The incident happened at about 10:00am at Warabe village, some 15 kilometres (nearly 10 miles) from the town of Gwoza, said civilian militia leader Umar Ari.

The convoy had left Gwoza and was heading to Pulka some 20 kilometres away on the border with Cameroon he added.