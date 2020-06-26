



The IKA Landlords/Landladies Association, a community in Delta, says it has inaugurated a 10-man committee to ensure improved electricity supply in the area.

It was inaugurated on Friday at the Agbor Office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) by Mr Amos Bamgboje, the Manager, while the committee was headed by Mr Godwin Idiaghe, as the Chairman.

The President of the association, Mr Vincent Arimokwu, said the need to set up the committee arose after the last meeting, to help bridge the communication gap between BEDC and its consumers in Ika Land.

According to him, we have collectively and successfully appointed a 10-man committee from the various committees and associations to serve as Ika Landlords/Landladies Association Electricity Supply/Customers Committee.

“The committee is to work hand in hand with the BEDC Manager at all times.

“It will attend to all complaints about electricity supply in the communities in Ika Land, and proffer solutions, in line with the stipulated guidelines, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).





“Importantly, to ensure that all that electricity consumers in Ika nation are issued with prepaid meters without any pre-condition,” he added.

According to Arimokwu, their functions include: to ensure that all electricity transformers donated by individuals and communities are energised and connected for use by customers without delay.

“To ensure that BEDC take legal and official responsibilities of maintaining all their equipment and the replacement of damaged ones, including meters and electric poles.

“Also, to put a stop in the shifting of its responsibility of replacement of the damaged equipment to the consumers.

“They are also saddled with the responsibility of checking all forms of illegal collection of money, apart from the monthly electricity bills, which customers are entitled to pay for the services rendered.

“The committee will ensure that before any of their customers are disconnected, the lay down rules by NERC must be followed accordingly.

The BEDC Business Manager in Agbor, Mr Amos Bamgboje, thanked the Ika Landlords and Landladies Association for setting up a committee to assist him in making his work easier.