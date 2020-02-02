<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Sogunro family of Itele-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has disclaimed four people who took former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, his brother, Chief Abraham Akanle, to court over the ownership of a large expanse of land belonging to their forebears.

Speaking at a news conference in Ota, over the weekend on the matter, was Hon Sunday Sogunro, who submitted that those who took the former president to court were not members of their family.

Tribune Online learnt that one Chief Nurudeen Akapo; Sunday Owotolu; Taoreed Dada and Monsuru Yusuf had dragged Obasanjo, Akanle and Akanle’s wife before the State High Court, Ota, over alleged defective documents, on the expanse of land at Itele, Sogunro village among other anomalies.

He said the claimants have nothing to do with their family, hence their resolve to disclaim them.





Sogunro flanked by other members of the family said: “We have to say it loud and clear for record purpose that those who instituted a case against the person of Baba Obasanjo, his brother and wife, were not part of Sogunro family.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow some strange people to come and subject this family name to ridicule. We are condemning this in its entirety.

“The litigants, Chief Nurudeen Akanbi Akapo, Sunday Mathew Owotolu, Taoreed Momodu Dada and Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf from what we read in the newspapers were not part of Sogunro family, so we wonder why they will say the case against Baba Obasanjo, his brother, Chief Akanle and Mama Akanle is over Sogunro Village, which we are bona fide members and we would not know anything about it?”