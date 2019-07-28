<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Monarchs in Delta State have unanimously declared that no land, under their respective domains, will be available for RUGA settlement should the Federal Government decide to re-introduce the now suspended policy.

The royal fathers, under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, made the firm position known shortly after their monthly meeting in Asaba, the state capital.

The Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, told journalists that the position was taken during the meeting, adding that land would be only be made available for industries that would boost economic activities and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

While thanking the Federal Government for having a rethink by suspending the controversial policy, the monarch said any attempt to return it would be stoutly resisted.

Obi Efeizomor also urged the President Muhamadu Buhari-led Federal Government to be decisive in clamping down on those involved in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

He said government and security agencies should prioritise the safety of the citizenry particularly those constantly on the road, by monitoring every route to guide against the conduct of hoodlums and men of the underworld.

“We know that doing this constant monitoring of the road is quite expensive but the life and security of ordinary Nigerian should be of paramount interest to the government,” he stated.

The royal father also seized the opportunity to admonish indigenes of the various communities in the state to ensure the sustenance of peace.