A Socio-Political pressure group, Isoko Advancement Network (IAN) is spitting fire and brimstone over moves by the Federal Government to establish Ruga settlements on proposed government acquired land across the country.

The group states that the move, though under suspension by the government will meet vehement resistance by Isoko nation.

In a Communique issued by IAN Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Ofou and the Chairman of IAN, Chief Paul John Odhomor at the end of an emergency meeting in Oleh, Isoko South Headquarters, IAN decried the move as brash, lacking good faith and blatantly inimical to Nigeria’s unity and security.

According to the group, although Isoko Nation contributes about 28 percent to the quantum of oil produced in Nigeria, it cannot boast of viable industries that will absorb the teeming population of graduates and other skilled artisans in Isokoland, due to obvious marginalisation and prebendal politics in the country.

In this lieu, the group explicitly posited that RUGA in any form or disguise is unacceptable to Isoko people as they have no land to donate to private business of animal husbandry.

“In spite of the quantum of oil and gas that’s produced in Isoko, we are marginalised. What we need are petrochemical industries and the employment of our sons and daughters in the oil sector. RUGA is a drive towards stealing of land and the accentuation of Fulani agenda. The Federal Government has no business pampering a section of Nigeria through orchestrated nepotism.”

The group, however, commended well-meaning Nigerians that have vehemently challenged the impunity embedded in the RUGA agenda saying it is the best decision given the insecurity associated with activities of herdsmen which has afflicted untold hardship on the people.